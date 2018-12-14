Colin Cowherd doesn’t think that Steelers-Patriots is a real rivalry
Video Details
Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks that the Pittsburgh Steelers-New England Patriots 'rivalry' isn't a real rivalry at all.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618