Colin Cowherd on Brett Favre coaching the Packers: ‘This is the worst idea ever’
Video Details
Colin Cowherd explains why the Green Bay Packers would be making a massive mistake by bringing in Brett Favre to coach Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618