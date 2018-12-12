Colin Cowherd believes the absence of Jimmy Garoppolo saved Brady and Belichick’s relationship
According to reports, New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick wasn't getting along with QB Tom Brady last year. But Colin Cowherd thinks that the absence of Jimmy Garoppolo has helped save the once rocky relationship.
