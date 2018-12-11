Herd Hierarchy: Colin’s Top 10 NFL teams after 2018-19 Week 14
Video Details
- Baltimore Ravens
- Chicago Bears
- Dallas Cowboys
- Indianapolis Colts
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Rams
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- NFL
- Seattle Seahawks
- The Herd
-
Colin Cowherd's ten best teams in the NFL. Find out which squad he thinks is the best in the league after Week 14.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618