Colin Cowherd believes the Rams were outsmarted by the Chicago Bears
Video Details
Colin Cowherd explains why he was impressed with the Chicago Bears and HC Matt Nagy getting the best of Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football.
