Colin Cowherd says the Packers must make an ‘uncomfortable’ choice for next head coach
Video Details
Colin Cowherd believes the Green Bay Packers would be mistaken to promote Joe Philbin as head coach. Colin breaks down why Josh McDaniels or Jim Harbaugh would be better coaches for Aaron Rodgers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618