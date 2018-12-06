Colin Cowherd isn’t buying into the Russell Westbrook triple-double hype
Colin Cowherd thinks that despite Russell Westbrook racking up triple-doubles, he doesn't make the Oklahoma City Thunder a better team. In fact, Colin says that the Thunder are a better team when Westbrook is not shooting.
