Colin Cowherd thinks Baker Mayfield’s ‘inconsistent personality’ will not lead to long-term success
Video Details
Hear Colin Cowherd break downs why he has a problem with Baker Mayfield's inconsistent personality and says it will not lead to a successful long-term career in the NFL.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618