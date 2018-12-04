Colin Cowherd and Deontay Wilder discuss the split draw in the Tyson Fury fight
Colin Cowherd is joined by heavyweight boxing champion, Deontay Wilder, to discuss the controversial decision in his fight against Tyson Fury.
