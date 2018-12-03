Colin Cowherd looks into the incredible consistency of the Patriots
Video Details
Colin Cowherd analyzes the sustained success of the New England Patriots after a Week 13 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Bill Belichick and Tom Brady have been running circles around the NFL for over a decade.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618