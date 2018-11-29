‘It’s one big recruitment’: Chris Broussard on the Clippers’ early season success
Chris Broussard talks about the Los Angeles Clippers early success this season. Hear why he thinks the team currently being No. 1 in the Western Conference will catch the eye of upcoming free agents like Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard.
