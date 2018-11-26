Colin Cowherd breaks down why the Steelers show trust in Big Ben
Colin Cowherd talks Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers on today's show. Colin thinks the amount of pass attempts Big Ben has in the season shows the sign of trust and respect from the Steelers.
