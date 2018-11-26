Colin Cowherd says the Buckeyes play like an SEC team — not a Big Ten team
Colin Cowherd is convinced that college football has split into the north and south, with the Ohio State Buckeyes playing much more like Alabama than Michigan and the rest of the Big Ten.
