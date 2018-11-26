Colin Cowherd places Andrew Luck second in the MVP race
Colin Cowherd has been impressed by Andrew Luck's performance for the Indianapolis Colts and believes Luck is ahead Kansas City Chiefs' QB, Patrick Mahomes, in the NFL MVP race.
