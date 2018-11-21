Joel Klatt: Michigan vs Ohio State is the biggest game for Jim Harbaugh since the Super Bowl
Video Details
Joel Klatt explains why Michigan vs Ohio State is so important for Jim Harbaugh. Klatt then dives in to the rumors swirling around an Urban Meyer departure from the Buckeyes.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618