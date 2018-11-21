Colin Cowherd explains why the Cowboys do not have sustainability in the NFL
Colin Cowherd talks NFL on today's show. Hear why he thinks the Dallas Cowboys do not have enough around them from players to ownership to be sustainable in the NFL — unlike other teams.
