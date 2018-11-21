Colin Cowherd has a message for Cleveland ahead of LeBron James’ return
Video Details
Colin Cowherd talks NBA on today's show. Hear what Colin thinks fans should do during LeBron James' first game back in Cleveland since signing with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618