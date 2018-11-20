Colin Cowherd lists all the reasons why the Lakers should trade for Bradley Beal
Video Details
With all the speculation on who the Los Angeles Lakers could add down the line, Colin Cowherd thinks there is a move to be made for them right now — and that is to acquire Bradley Beal.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618