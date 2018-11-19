Colin Cowherd: Matt Nagy has orchestrated the Bears’ offense brilliantly around a limited QB
Video Details
Colin Cowherd talks NFL on today's show. Hear why he thinks the Chicago Bears' offensive success has to do more with head coach Matt Nagy than Mitchell Trubisky and others.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618