Colin Cowherd believes Russell Wilson should ‘absolutely’ be mentioned with Aaron Rodgers
Video Details
Colin Cowherd talks about the Seattle Seahawks 27-24 win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. Hear why he thinks there's no gap between Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers.
