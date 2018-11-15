Colin Cowherd: Aaron Rodgers must be held accountable for not winning against contemporary QBs
Video Details
Colin Cowherd talks NFL on today's show. Ahead of Thursday Night Football, hear why Colin thinks it's past time Aaron Rodgers gets held accountable for not winning big games, especially against contemporary NFL QBs.
