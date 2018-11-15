Chris Broussard on Kevin Durant’s free agency: ‘Don’t necessarily rule out Oklahoma City’
Video Details
Chris Broussard joins Colin Cowherd on today's show to talk about Kevin Durant's impending free agency. Hear the different places Broussard is hearing that may have a chance at signing Durant this off-season.
