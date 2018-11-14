Joel Klatt says Colin is wrong: Oklahoma would lose to Alabama by a greater margin than Michigan
Video Details
Joel Klatt and Colin Cowherd disagree on what team would make a tougher test against Alabama. Klatt makes the case for Michigan over Oklahoma.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618