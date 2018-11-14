Colin Cowherd has a message to Le’Veon Bell: Don’t chase money, chase great corporations
Video Details
Colin Cowherd reacts to Le'Veon Bell sitting out for the rest of the season. Colin thinks Le'Veon Bell should chase great football franchises and players instead of money. Do you agree with Colin?
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618