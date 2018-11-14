Colin Cowherd on Draymond and KD bickering: ‘The fabric is starting to tear near the Silicon Valley’
Colin Cowherd reacts to the altercation between Draymond Green and Kevin Durant. Colin thinks the fabric is tearing and the Warriors dynasty is starting to fall apart. Do you agree with Colin?
