Colin Cowherd reveals the most ‘disruptive’ teams who can beat Alabama in the CFB Playoff
Video Details
Colin Cowherd talks College Football on today's show. Hear why he thinks the 'most deserving' teams are not necessarily the right teams for the College Football Playoffs.
