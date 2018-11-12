Colin Cowherd believes Rob Gronkowski is irrelevant in New England
Colin Cowherd views New England Patriots' tight end, Rob Gronkowski, as the most overpaid player on the roster. Colin sides with Bill Belichik, who tried to previously. trade Gronk.
