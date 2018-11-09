Colin Cowherd: The Steelers are finally playing like a Super Bowl team
Colin Cowherd talks the Pittsburgh Steelers on today's show. Colin reacts to Steelers' 51-21 win vs the Carolina Panthers and thinks they are finally play like a Super Bowl team.
