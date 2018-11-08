Colin Cowherd is ready to jump on board if this is the new Cam Newton
Video Details
Colin Cowherd explains why the 2018 version of Carolina Panthers' quarterback, Cam Newton, has impressed him so much and describes the type of quarterback he gets behind.
