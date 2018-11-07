Hue Jackson on Baker Mayfield: ‘He’s able to make people play better’
Video Details
Hue Jackson joins Colin Cowherd on today's show to talk about being fired from the Cleveland Browns. Hear why he thinks QB Baker Mayfield has an unmatched competitive fire.
