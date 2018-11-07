Nick Wright thinks a Dak Prescott extension would be Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ most grievous error since firing Jimmie Johnson
Video Details
Nick Wright explains why an extension for Dak Prescott would be a terrible decision by Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys
