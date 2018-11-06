Colin Cowherd: ‘Malcolm Butler is an utter disaster’
Video Details
Colin Cowherd talks NFL. Hear what he had to say about the New England Patriots leading up to their matchup with the Tennessee Titans.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices