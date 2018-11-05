‘It’s becoming a tired act’: Colin Cowherd weighs in on Aaron Rodgers’ negative body language
Video Details
Colin Cowherd discusses Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers SNF loss. Hear why Colin thinks it's not all of Rodgers' fault but he deserves a lot of blame.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices