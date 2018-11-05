Colin Cowherd gives 4 reasons why the Colts can sneak into the AFC playoffs
Colin Cowherd talks NFL on today's show. He thinks there is only one playoff spot available in the AFC and explains why the Indianapolis Colts have a great chance to take it by the end of the season.
