Colin Cowherd knows Lincoln Riley is the solution to end the Browns’ two-decade abyss
Colin Cowherd reacts to Cleveland Browns firing their head coach Hue Jackson after their week 8 loss to Pittsburgh Steelers. Colin thinks hiring Oklahoma's head coach Lincoln Riley is the solution to fix the Browns' dysfunction.
