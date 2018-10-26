Colin Cowherd explains why Deshaun Watson should have been the No. 1 pick
Video Details
Colin Cowherd is impressed by Deshaun Watson's performance against the Dolphins last night . He thinks Watson should have been the number one pick. Hear what Colin has to say.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices