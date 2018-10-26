Chris Broussard believes Lonzo Ball should be the ‘future and the present’ for the Lakers
Video Details
Chris Broussard joins Colin Cowherd on today's show to talk NBA. Hear why he thinks the Los Angeles Lakers should keep Lonzo Ball at starting PG when Rajon Rondo returns.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices