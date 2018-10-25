Colin Cowherd: Amari Cooper will help open up the Cowboys’ offense
Video Details
Colin Cowherd explains why he thinks the presence of Amari Cooper in Dallas will help open up running lanes for Ezekiel Elliott and jump start Dallas' offense.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices