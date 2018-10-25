Colin Cowherd breaks down why Lonzo Ball fits better with LeBron James than Rajon Rondo
Video Details
Colin Cowherd talks NBA on today's show. Hear why he prefers the Los Angeles Lakers to start Lonzo Ball over Rajon Rondo at point guard.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices