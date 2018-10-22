Colin Cowherd compares the Patriots to Jaws: Tom Brady is the shark circling underneath the water
Video Details
Colin Cowherd talks about the New England Patriots on today's show. He compares the Patriots to Jaws and warns the Chiefs and the Rams to watch out the shark with a '12' on its fin.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices