Herd Hierarchy: Colin’s Top 10 NFL teams after 2018-19 Week 6
Video Details
- Baltimore Ravens
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Minnesota Vikings
- NFL
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Seattle Seahawks
- The Herd
-
Colin Cowherd's ten best teams in the NFL. Find out which squad he thinks is the best in the league after Week 6.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices