Colin Cowherd on the Packers MNF performance: ‘This is not a Super Bowl team’
Video Details
Colin Cowherd talks NFL on today's show. He explains why the Green Bay Packers are not a championship contender and compares Aaron Rodgers to Dan Marino.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices