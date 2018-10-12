Colin Cowherd is here to give away the outcome of Michigan vs Wisconsin
Video Details
Colin Cowherd talks college football. Hear what he had to say about the Michigan Wolverines vs Wisconsin Badgers this weekend.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices