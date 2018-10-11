Colin Cowherd has no issue with Odell speaking out publicly about his QB
Video Details
Colin Cowherd discusses the NFL on today's show. Hear why he has no problem with Odell Beckham Jr. publicly speaking out against Eli Manning and the New York Giants.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices