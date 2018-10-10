Colin Cowherd: ‘Sean McVay is the next Bill Belichick’ in this league
Video Details
Colin Cowherd discusses how Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is the next Bill Belichick in the NFL.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices