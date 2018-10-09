Colin Cowherd thinks Thursday night’s game against the Giants is a ‘must win’ for the Eagles
Colin Cowherd is concerned about the direction in which the Philadelphia Eagles are heading and calls Thursday night's contest against New York a 'must win' for the defending champs.
