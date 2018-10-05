- It used to be, before Henry Ford created the assembly line, it took 12 and 1/2 hours to build a car. One car, 12 and 1/2 hours. And then in the early 1900s, there was this guy named Henry Ford. You know, Ford, Chevy, Dodge, Ford-- Henry Ford, he created an assembly line. And the assembly line could make a car in two hours.

Now, it was repetition. It was efficiency. Those aren't fun words.

And you know what that assembly line was about? It was about taking a man on an assembly line and telling him, you just, now-- you just put the steering wheel in that spot. Just do your job.

Just put the st-- you don't have to be an expert at everything. Just do your job. Well, it's repetitious. Well, it's-- it's efficient. 12 hours to two to build a car.

Henry Ford changed American industry with the assembly line. And New England and Bill Belichick have changed American football forever with their own version of it. Just do your job.

Josh Gordon was the 71st person to catch a touchdown pass from Tom Brady. Yeah. This is what Belichick does. Interchangeable parts.

OBJ, Le'Veon Bell, Ezekiel Elliott-- nah. Antonio Brown-- we're not going to build around an individual part. Is it fun? Well, is winning fun? If you don't run business like the Patriots, you're out of business.