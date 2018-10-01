- I bet $50 or $100 occasionally on games. And-- NFL games. And a couple of weeks ago, I said, I'm going about $1,000 on a game I feel really strongly about. And the game was the Jets and rookie quarterback Sam Darnold the third game in 11 days going to Cleveland. And I said they're going to get chewed up. He's a rookie quarterback, he's going to get chewed up. Rookie quarterbacks are not built to go in a face a very good defense like Cleveland on a short week. They're going to get chewed up.

Well, it ends up I won the bet, but because Baker Mayfield came in, and the Jets were leading 14 to 3, and thanks to Baker, they came back and won, and I won $1,000. And so last week, I said, you know what, let's do something called Baker, Baker, Moneymaker. We have a-- Yeah. So I'd bet $1,000 I'd won on Baker to lose. I don't have to bet them to win on Baker to lose this week, 2 and 1/2, minus 2 and 1/2, Oakland was the bet. I said, Oakland going to win by over-- we're going to win by a field goal or more.

Well, Baker helped me again. He had four turnovers. You can blame the refs, but they didn't have four turnovers. And so I'm like, OK. So I have this Baker, Baker, Moneymaker suitcase, where I put it in since the creation of the show, Lock It In, on this network. I've got my $2000.

And so I thought this week OK, so I looked at the Ravens-Browns match-up this week, Joy. And it opened at Ravens minus 1 and 1/2, which doesn't make any sense to me. The Ravens should be favored by 4 to 4 and 1/2, so I don't like that. And now it's Ravens minus 3, which I don't feel strongly about either. But I'm really suspicious about the Ravens opening at minus 1 and 1/2. So Vegas really thinks this is a coin flip. And I don't, I think Baltimore is better, but it scares me.

So I'm going to make a switch here. Then I looked around the NFL lines, and there was one line that has kind of a connection that Baker Mayfield that I like.

The Jets, off their worst performance of the year host Denver. And the Broncos, on a short week, are playing tonight. The Broncos are one in 10 and their lead last 11 road games, the only win being over the Colts when they didn't have Andrew Luck.

Denver's going to play tonight on a Monday. On a short week, they'll travel to New York and play one of those dreaded 10 AM-- their time-- 1:00 AM Eastern games. And the Jets are only minus 1 and 1/2. This is my Lock of the Week.

But now you're saying, well, Colin, you call it Baker, Baker, Moneymaker segment. I'm going to change it, because Baker and Donald will always be linked because of my fascination with one and my criticism of the other. So what I'm going to do is replace Baker, Baker, Moneymaker with a new suitcase.

A new suitcase called Darnold Dollars. So as cheesy as that is--

JOY: Why don't we have multiple suitcases?

COLIN COWHERD: No, there's only one mystery suit cafe. Yeah, we have this room in the budget for one. So I'm taking the $2000 Baker won, I'm betting it all on the Jets minus 1 and 1/2 hosting Denver.

Now I will include that in the blazing five, that'll be one of my picks. I get that line regardless of what happens to that line. I Get Jets and Darnold at home as a 1 and 1/2 point favorite, Broncos are 1 in 10 last 11, only win over a Colt team without Andrew Luck. Yeah.

And the line could change. If Denver looks great tonight, and I suspect they'll play really good and beat Kansas City, the line is going to move. I'm already locked in. I'm already locked in on this line. This is-- I'm going to bet this in the blazing five. So if it changes in my favor, doesn't matter. Well, let me think about that.

So this is the line I have. I mean, if Kansas City blows out Denver by 30, I don't think that helps me. I actually would prefer Denver win coming in a little overconfident, than Denver get smoked and be angry. NFL teams that get humiliated generally play-- Vikings got humiliated by Buffalo, came out a few days later in Los Angeles, and went toe to toe, and had the Rams reeling for a little bit in that football game. So I don't think that will change things tonight.

So I'll take the Jets minus 1 and 1/2 against Denver. We were 2, 2, and 1. We pushed-- by the way, pushed on our Blazing Five this week.