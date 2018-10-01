Colin Cowherd on Aaron Rodgers: It’s time to suppress his ego and take blame for Packers’ shortcomings
Video Details
Colin Cowherd talks about the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers on today's show. He reacts to Aaron's comment about Packer's offense. Hear what Colin has to say.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices