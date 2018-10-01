Colin Cowherd has no issue with Frank Reich’s 4th down call on Sunday
Video Details
Colin Cowherd talks NFL on today's show. Hear what he had to say about the Indianapolis Colts and Frank Reich after Sunday's loss to the Houston Texans.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices